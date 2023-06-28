A teen's deadly shooting by police this week was "inexplicable" and "unforgivable", French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday after a night of sometimes violent protests.



"A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable," Macron said during a visit to Mediterranean city Marseille, saying the case had "moved the entire nation" and expressing "respect and affection" for the family of the victim, a 17-year-old named only as Nael.



AFP