Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'

World News
2023-06-28 | 06:35
High views
Macron says teen&#39;s shooting by police &#39;unforgivable&#39;
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'

A teen's deadly shooting by police this week was "inexplicable" and "unforgivable", French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday after a night of sometimes violent protests.

"A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable," Macron said during a visit to Mediterranean city Marseille, saying the case had "moved the entire nation" and expressing "respect and affection" for the family of the victim, a 17-year-old named only as Nael.

AFP
 

World News

Teen

Shooting

Police

France

Emmanuel Macron

Protests

