Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12 | 12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In what may have been initially perceived as an attempt to disperse protesting students against Israel, the scene unfolded not on the streets but rather at the Eurovision event.
Eurovision, a singing competition uniting European nations and a few from outside Europe, including Israel, saw contestants performing under their respective national flags, often dubbed the "pop music Olympics."
This shift in conflict from universities to the Eurovision Contest reflects the tensions between Israel's supporters and defenders of Palestine. Following the performance of the Israeli contestant, videos circulated on social media showing audible boos from the audience.
Despite the controversy, the voting details of the program's followers have been revealed. The Israeli contestant ranked fifth. Eurovision voting is divided between public votes, which are scored, and votes from a jury panel from each country, excluding their own.
Israel received only 52 points from the jury votes, with no jury awarding the maximum of 12 points.
However, it received 323 points from public votes, placing it second in this aspect, with fans from 15 countries giving it the full 12 points.
In contrast, the UK jury did not award any points to the Israeli contestant, while it received a maximum of 12 points from the British public. Similarly, Italy's jury did not award any points, while the public gave full marks.
Ukraine did not vote for Israel either, neither through public votes nor through the jury.
While we know in principle which countries supported the Israeli contestant, understanding the behind-the-scenes of the voting process, including the age categories and affiliations of voters, and whether there was any organizational intervention affecting the vote count, remains challenging.
Thus, Gaza's battleground extends from bombs and bullets to university protests and now to the Eurovision stage, with protests and audience outcry.
Who knows which new stage will become the arena for this escalating conflict in the future?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Eurovision
Contest
Arena
Israeli
Palestinian
War
Next
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
0
World News
2024-05-08
Explosion in northern Afghanistan kills three military personnel, injures five
World News
2024-05-08
Explosion in northern Afghanistan kills three military personnel, injures five
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Jordan's King presses Biden to avert Israel's attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Jordan's King presses Biden to avert Israel's attack on Rafah
0
World News
07:00
Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine
World News
07:00
Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
4
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
