News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
2024-05-12 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Inaya Ezzeddine, Chair of the Women and Children Parliamentary Committee and member of the Development and Liberation Bloc raised concerns about imported food items and milk alternatives for kids, revealing discrepancies between their labels and actual contents.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she urged for an investigation into these inconsistencies and emphasized the need for cooperation among relevant ministries.
Ezzeddine highlighted the significance of food quality for children's health, stressing the importance of consistent monitoring, particularly in light of the expensive nature of high-quality products, which poses challenges for many citizens.
Ezzeddine also warned about antibiotic resistance, noting that Lebanese people have developed resistance to some of the strongest antibiotics, such as colistin, which is found in livestock.
She mentioned that, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, a decision was made to ban colistin in poultry.
She further stated that the Women and Children's Committee has requested the Ministry of Health to monitor this issue closely.
She said, "Tomorrow, I will hold a meeting with UNICEF to work on transparency in studying micronutrients in our children's food, especially in imported products."
Ezzeddine emphasized that addressing this issue requires collaboration between the government, private sector, and consumers.
She suggested that awareness campaigns should be conducted and that this topic should be included in educational curricula.
In another context, Azeddine emphasized the need to regulate the use of social media and employ preventive measures and awareness campaigns through a high level of awareness and governance. She considered this issue a global challenge.
Regarding the Syrian displacement issue, she affirmed that everyone agrees on the danger of this issue to Lebanon and that it requires a solution.
She noted that Lebanon's demographic and social reality, along with its infrastructure bears a heavy burden.
As a member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, she expressed hope for a unified image to emerge from Wednesday's parliamentary session.
She considered the European Union's one-billion-euro funds originally earmarked for Lebanon, emphasizing that Lebanon will not accept any unsuitable conditions imposed upon it, nor will any party be able to impose such conditions.
Ezzeddine emphasized that the Lebanese Army is not a border guard for anyone.
Regarding the presidential election, Ezzeddine clarified that ''we must sit together to dialogue and outline the specifications and concerns of each presidential candidate to reach a consensus on a name.''
On another note, Ezzeddine explained that Lebanon has presented modifications that align with Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Milk Substitute
Imports
Food Quality
Syrian Refugees
Next
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24
European concerns grow over Israeli ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24
European concerns grow over Israeli ground operation in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-26
A patient at Bhannes Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 76/973660
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-26
A patient at Bhannes Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 76/973660
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
2
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More