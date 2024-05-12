Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement

Lebanon News
2024-05-12 | 05:23
High views
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
3min
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement

Inaya Ezzeddine, Chair of the Women and Children Parliamentary Committee and member of the Development and Liberation Bloc raised concerns about imported food items and milk alternatives for kids, revealing discrepancies between their labels and actual contents. 

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she urged for an investigation into these inconsistencies and emphasized the need for cooperation among relevant ministries.

Ezzeddine highlighted the significance of food quality for children's health, stressing the importance of consistent monitoring, particularly in light of the expensive nature of high-quality products, which poses challenges for many citizens.

Ezzeddine also warned about antibiotic resistance, noting that Lebanese people have developed resistance to some of the strongest antibiotics, such as colistin, which is found in livestock. 

She mentioned that, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, a decision was made to ban colistin in poultry.

She further stated that the Women and Children's Committee has requested the Ministry of Health to monitor this issue closely. 

She said, "Tomorrow, I will hold a meeting with UNICEF to work on transparency in studying micronutrients in our children's food, especially in imported products."

Ezzeddine emphasized that addressing this issue requires collaboration between the government, private sector, and consumers. 

She suggested that awareness campaigns should be conducted and that this topic should be included in educational curricula.

In another context, Azeddine emphasized the need to regulate the use of social media and employ preventive measures and awareness campaigns through a high level of awareness and governance. She considered this issue a global challenge.

Regarding the Syrian displacement issue, she affirmed that everyone agrees on the danger of this issue to Lebanon and that it requires a solution. 

She noted that Lebanon's demographic and social reality, along with its infrastructure bears a heavy burden.

As a member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, she expressed hope for a unified image to emerge from Wednesday's parliamentary session. 

She considered the European Union's one-billion-euro funds originally earmarked for Lebanon, emphasizing that Lebanon will not accept any unsuitable conditions imposed upon it, nor will any party be able to impose such conditions.

Ezzeddine emphasized that the Lebanese Army is not a border guard for anyone. 

Regarding the presidential election, Ezzeddine clarified that ''we must sit together to dialogue and outline the specifications and concerns of each presidential candidate to reach a consensus on a name.'' 

On another note, Ezzeddine explained that Lebanon has presented modifications that align with Resolution 1701.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Milk Substitute

Imports

Food Quality

Syrian Refugees

Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
