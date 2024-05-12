Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage

Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The issue of Lebanese nationals stranded in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah and its crossing, remains a complex and sensitive matter, as all efforts to resolve the issue have so far failed.



As a result of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Lebanese families fled in search of a haven, some of whom ended up in Rafah.



However, attempts to cross the Rafah crossing into Egypt were thwarted, prompting them to seek assistance from Lebanese authorities.



The Lebanese Foreign Ministry took action, reaching out to both French and Egyptian counterparts for assistance, but to no avail.



Consequently, the caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib turned to Qatar, following Qatar's success in evacuating some stranded individuals from Rafah in the past. Bou Habib met with the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, seeking Qatari assistance.



Nonetheless, until now, there has been no response from the Qatari side, according to Lebanese Foreign Ministry sources speaking to LBCI.



Who are these Lebanese citizens, and how many are they?



They comprise over 100 individuals, including 30 married Lebanese women to Palestinian men along with their children, as well as two families consisting of Lebanese men with their children.



Some of these individuals are not registered in Lebanese records and possess only Palestinian nationality, according to Lebanese Ambassador to Egypt Ali Al Halabi, who closely monitors the issue in coordination with relevant authorities, notably the Egyptian authorities.



Al Halabi explains that the procedures for these Lebanese nationals to exit Rafah towards Egypt require approval from three parties: the Egyptian side, the Palestinian side, and the Israeli side.



Nevertheless, the major obstacle lies with the Israelis, who have not granted permission for the Lebanese citizens to leave.



Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing remains entirely closed today to all, including international entities, since it fell under Israeli military control last week, adds the Lebanese Ambassador in Egypt.



Current efforts are underway, preparing for the moment of reopening the crossing, through communication with the Egyptians, Qataris, and French, as they could potentially mediate with Israel.



However, the situation is so complex that the French side informed the Lebanese Embassy in Egypt that there is little hope. Political considerations dictate the Israeli decision, which prohibits the departure of Lebanese citizens from the Gaza Strip.