News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Daily Exercises
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The issue of Lebanese nationals stranded in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah and its crossing, remains a complex and sensitive matter, as all efforts to resolve the issue have so far failed.
As a result of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Lebanese families fled in search of a haven, some of whom ended up in Rafah.
However, attempts to cross the Rafah crossing into Egypt were thwarted, prompting them to seek assistance from Lebanese authorities.
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry took action, reaching out to both French and Egyptian counterparts for assistance, but to no avail.
Consequently, the caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib turned to Qatar, following Qatar's success in evacuating some stranded individuals from Rafah in the past. Bou Habib met with the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, seeking Qatari assistance.
Nonetheless, until now, there has been no response from the Qatari side, according to Lebanese Foreign Ministry sources speaking to LBCI.
Who are these Lebanese citizens, and how many are they?
They comprise over 100 individuals, including 30 married Lebanese women to Palestinian men along with their children, as well as two families consisting of Lebanese men with their children.
Some of these individuals are not registered in Lebanese records and possess only Palestinian nationality, according to Lebanese Ambassador to Egypt Ali Al Halabi, who closely monitors the issue in coordination with relevant authorities, notably the Egyptian authorities.
Al Halabi explains that the procedures for these Lebanese nationals to exit Rafah towards Egypt require approval from three parties: the Egyptian side, the Palestinian side, and the Israeli side.
Nevertheless, the major obstacle lies with the Israelis, who have not granted permission for the Lebanese citizens to leave.
Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing remains entirely closed today to all, including international entities, since it fell under Israeli military control last week, adds the Lebanese Ambassador in Egypt.
Current efforts are underway, preparing for the moment of reopening the crossing, through communication with the Egyptians, Qataris, and French, as they could potentially mediate with Israel.
However, the situation is so complex that the French side informed the Lebanese Embassy in Egypt that there is little hope. Political considerations dictate the Israeli decision, which prohibits the departure of Lebanese citizens from the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Stranded
Lebanese
Gaza
Nationals
Stuck
Passage
Next
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-09
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
Lebanon News
2024-05-09
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-20
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
2024-03-20
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-08
Explosion in northern Afghanistan kills three military personnel, injures five
World News
2024-05-08
Explosion in northern Afghanistan kills three military personnel, injures five
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Jordan's King presses Biden to avert Israel's attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Jordan's King presses Biden to avert Israel's attack on Rafah
0
World News
07:00
Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine
World News
07:00
Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
4
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More