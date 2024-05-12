Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?

2024-05-12 | 12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As fighting escalates in Gaza, particularly in Jabalia, internal conflicts and disputes within Israel over the government's policy towards the Gaza war have intensified.

Officials have warned of the army's potential entanglement in Gaza's impasse. The deepening rift extends to the official establishment, with the return of combat to areas where the army has fought repeatedly without achieving its objectives. 

Division in disagreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has become apparent, with Halevi asserting that recent orders to expand the war will not yield results unless the government devises a strategic plan for Gaza.

Despite efforts to highlight the army's strength in Gaza, the absence of a plan ensuring the success of the post-war period dominates the Israeli scene. This fact led the official responsible for security policy and strategic planning in the National Security Council, Yoram Hamo, to resign, unveiling a new plan from the National Security Council to be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

The plan encompasses Israeli control over Gaza for a period ranging from six months to a year, through civilian administration, similar to current practices in the West Bank. During this period, services for Gaza residents will be provided by private companies affiliated with Arab countries, especially Gulf states, including education, police, and various civil services. 

The civilian administration and Arab companies will ensure stability in Gaza and guarantee full civil services. During this period, a Palestinian side, made of local figures that are not hostile to Israel, will be agreed upon to hand over power in the Gaza Strip.

The plan does not address a party emerging from a renewed Palestinian Authority, a demand raised by Israel, internationally, and by the United States.

The discussion about post-war coincides with the disclosure of US intelligence information regarding the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, which has sparked sterile Israeli discussions, coinciding with an Israeli report confirming the absence of Sinwar and Hamas leadership in Rafah.

Amid escalating protests by the families of prisoners aimed at pressuring for an immediate exchange deal and cessation of the war, the families of 600 reserve soldiers sent a message to the military leadership and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, refusing to send their sons to invade Rafah, expressing their lack of confidence in the army and the government.

