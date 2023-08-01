China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing

At least 11 people have died, and 27 others are reported missing in the heavy rains pouring down on Beijing and its surrounding areas since Saturday, according to a new toll reported by the state television station "CCTV" on Tuesday.



The station stated on Tuesday that "the heavy rains have resulted in the death of 11 people, with 27 others considered missing." Among the fatalities was a rescue worker who was involved in rescue operations.



Storm Dujuan, previously a typhoon before weakening, has been hitting China from the southeast to the north since Friday when it made landfall in the eastern Fujian province after passing through the neighboring Philippines.

Heavy rains began pouring down on the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday.



In just 40 hours, the Chinese capital recorded rainfall equivalent to the entire monthly average for July.