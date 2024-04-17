Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China

2024-04-17 | 04:20
Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China

China affirmed on Wednesday that it 'poses no threat' to any country after Australia unveiled its first-ever national defense strategy focusing on countering Beijing's 'coercive tactics' in the Pacific Ocean.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian stated that "China does not pose a threat to any country," urging Canberra to 'refrain from making baseless accusations against China on any occasion.'

AFP

World News

China

Australia

Defense Strategy

Pacific Ocean

