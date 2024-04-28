Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia

Mount Ibu volcano erupted in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, emitting ash into the air up to 3.5 kilometers above the crater, authorities said.



The eruption, which began at 00:37 local time (15:37 GMT on Saturday), lasted for more than three minutes, according to Axl Roeroe, the official at the volcano monitoring center in the North Maluku Islands.



"We ask residents and tourists near Mount Ibu not to engage in any activity within a two-kilometer radius (around the crater)," he added.



The volcano alert level was kept at the second of four levels. The height of this volcano is 1325 meters, and authorities have not issued any evacuation orders in the area.



However, they urged people to wear masks and goggles when going out to protect themselves from ash and possible volcanic rain.



AFP