Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit

2024-04-12 | 03:56
Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit

Beijing criticized the United States, the Philippines, and Japan on Friday following a summit held by the leaders of the three countries in Washington, reaffirming the 'legality' of its movements in the disputed South China Sea.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China strongly opposes any behavior that provokes or plans for disputes, causing harm to the security and strategic interests of other countries."

AFP

