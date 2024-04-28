Russia threatens West with 'severe response' if assets are touched

World News
2024-04-28 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia threatens West with &#39;severe response&#39; if assets are touched
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia threatens West with 'severe response' if assets are touched

Russian officials threatened the West on Sunday with a "severe" response in the event that frozen Russian assets are confiscated, promising "endless" legal challenges and tit-for-tat measures.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would never cede territories seized from Ukraine in exchange for the return of frozen assets.

"Our motherland is not for sale," Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Russian assets must remain untouched because otherwise there will be a severe response to Western thievery. Many in the West have already understood this. Alas, not everyone."

In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, the United States and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia's central bank and finance ministry and blocked about $300 billion of sovereign Russian assets in the West, most of which are in European not American financial institutions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a separate comment that there was still a lot of Western money in Russia which could be targeted by Moscow's counter-measures.

"The prospects for legal challenges (against the confiscation of Russian assets) will be wide open," he said. "Russia will take advantage of those and will endlessly defend its interests."

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Assets

West

Maria Zakharova

Kremlin

Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Western banks warn of risks in EU plan to grab Russian assets

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

Kremlin states Russia is consolidated around Putin, dismisses West's criticism

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Russia warns the West: we will be very tough if you 'steal' our assets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:30

Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner

LBCI
World News
03:12

Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia

LBCI
World News
02:51

Seven people, including minors, killed in attack in Ecuador

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25

Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-27

Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-25

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More