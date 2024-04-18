China says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace, stability

2024-04-18 | 01:15
China says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace, stability
China says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace, stability

China and Indonesia have pledged to strengthen economic ties and maintain peace and stability in the region, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday after a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in Jakarta.

Wang also called for all parties in the Gaza conflict to exercise restraint, and said the United States should support a United Nations resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Both ministers expressed resentment over the humanitarian disaster due to the Palestine-Israel conflict. We agree that the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire must be fully implemented and without any condition," Wang said after the meeting, in remarks that were translated into Indonesian.

Wang urged the United States to "listen to the international community" amid concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Reuters
 

