Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner

US President Joe Biden delivered an election-year roast on Saturday night at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as protesters outside criticized his support for Israel's war against Hamas.



Biden used the annual black-tie event to chide his Republican rival Donald Trump for immaturity, poke fun at his own advanced age and take on the Washington press corps.



"Yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man, running against a 6-year-old," Biden joked.



Biden, 81, later added of former President Trump, 77: "Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me."



Trump reacted to the event by calling it "really bad" in a post, opens new tab on his Truth Social platform. "Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!" he said.



Demonstrators holding banners outside the gathering at the Washington Hilton chanted about journalists' deaths in Gaza. Hundreds of protesters encouraged journalists to boycott the annual event and shouted down administration officials as they entered.







Reuters