Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner

World News
2024-04-28 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents&#39; dinner
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner

US President Joe Biden delivered an election-year roast on Saturday night at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as protesters outside criticized his support for Israel's war against Hamas.

Biden used the annual black-tie event to chide his Republican rival Donald Trump for immaturity, poke fun at his own advanced age and take on the Washington press corps.

"Yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man, running against a 6-year-old," Biden joked.

Biden, 81, later added of former President Trump, 77: "Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me."

Trump reacted to the event by calling it "really bad" in a post, opens new tab on his Truth Social platform. "Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!" he said.

Demonstrators holding banners outside the gathering at the Washington Hilton chanted about journalists' deaths in Gaza. Hundreds of protesters encouraged journalists to boycott the annual event and shouted down administration officials as they entered.



Reuters

World News

Biden

Trump

US

Election

Roast

Dinner

Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-17

Trump predicts end of US democracy if he loses 2024 election

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Biden says he plans to debate Trump

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-24

Jordanian King orders elections for the House of Representatives

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:12

Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia

LBCI
World News
02:51

Seven people, including minors, killed in attack in Ecuador

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:48

Macron is ready to 'open debate' on nuclear European defense

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israel says Iran launched drone salvo at it, air defenses poised

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

UNIFIL reports explosions near Al-Boustan in Southwest Lebanon, urges restraint

LBCI
World News
2023-10-27

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More