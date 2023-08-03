Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico

2023-08-03
Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico
Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico

Volunteers launched a campaign to clean up one of the beaches in Mexico after authorities from environmental protection announced that the beach was polluted, apparently due to an oil spill from a platform belonging to the giant national energy company PEMEX.

However, the Deputy Attorney General in charge of environmental crimes in the state of Campeche (southeast Mexico), said the oil spill "will certainly have serious environmental consequences."
 

