NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela

2024-06-14 | 09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela

On Friday, the National News Agency(NNA) revealed that Tallouseh in South Lebanon was shelled with white phosphorous. 

In addition, two cases of suffocation were reported due to the outbreak of fire in Kfarkela.

