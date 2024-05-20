Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition

2024-05-20 | 12:28
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition
2min
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to impede progress toward ending the war in Gaza. 

Following opposition from War Cabinet members Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu has reinstated full War Cabinet powers to himself, preventing senior officials, including the heads of Shin Bet and Mossad, from meeting with American counterparts. This move has hindered Washington’s understanding of the real situation in Gaza and the progress in prisoner exchange deals.

The internal political strife manifested in widespread protests across Israel on Monday and heated Knesset sessions, where representatives of affected families almost clashed with lawmakers. 

Meanwhile, the security situation on the northern front is deteriorating, and divisions are deepening between those advocating for a political settlement and those calling for military action.

An Israeli report revealed that since the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, the military estimates that Hezbollah could breach Israeli defense lines and take over military bases and settlements in the event of a military escalation with Lebanon. This comes as northern town leaders expressed disappointment after meeting with Netanyahu on Sunday night. 

Netanyahu reiterated his previous promises of special budgets, rebuilding the north, and ensuring their security.

Simultaneously, in a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Israel would be forced to respond militarily to Lebanon if it continues to reject a political settlement. 

Gallant emphasized Israel’s stance on expanding the fighting in Rafah and other areas to destroy Hamas and secure the return of prisoners from Gaza.

Gallant and Sullivan agreed on the necessity of developing a strategic plan that outlines the roadmap for the war from various aspects.

