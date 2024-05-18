News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence
World News
2024-05-18 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence
Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Saturday it had summoned and handed a note of protest to Kyrgyzstan's top diplomat in the country in response to violence against Pakistani students in Bishkek.
Kyrgyz police said they had mobilized forces in the Central Asian nation's capital on Friday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.
The attack, the police said, was prompted by foreigners - whose nationality was not immediately clear - beating up locals in the city.
"It was impressed on the Kyrgyz charge d'affaires that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The statement said the Kyrgyz health ministry had confirmed four Pakistanis were given first aid and discharged while one was still under treatment for injury.
Pakistan said it had set up emergency hotlines for those affected by the violence.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed concern over the incident, saying Islamabad would fly back any of Pakistani citizens who wanted to leave the country immediately.
Reuters
World News
Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan
Envoy
Violence
Protest
Next
Slovak Prime Minister Fico stable but in serious condition
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-17
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of escalating violence in Al Fashir, Sudan
World News
2024-05-17
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of escalating violence in Al Fashir, Sudan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
0
World News
2024-05-15
Pro-Palestinian students end encampment at Harvard but vow continued protest
World News
2024-05-15
Pro-Palestinian students end encampment at Harvard but vow continued protest
0
World News
2024-05-14
Georgia adopts 'foreign influence' law despite protests
World News
2024-05-14
Georgia adopts 'foreign influence' law despite protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:21
Slovak Prime Minister Fico stable but in serious condition
World News
08:21
Slovak Prime Minister Fico stable but in serious condition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
0
World News
04:19
Evacuation of around 10,000 people in Kharkiv due to Russian attack
World News
04:19
Evacuation of around 10,000 people in Kharkiv due to Russian attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-15
Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian state by end May: FM says
World News
2024-05-15
Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian state by end May: FM says
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-01
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2023-12-01
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
4
Middle East News
09:52
Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others
Middle East News
09:52
Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
7
World News
00:13
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
World News
00:13
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More