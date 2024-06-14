Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president

MP Ihab Matar described the current tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as a "show of power," with both sides displaying their military capabilities. Matar predicted that the situation would remain unchanged.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that Israel has failed to eliminate the presence of Hamas in Palestine, suggesting that a solution requires some form of partnership with the Palestinian Authority.



Matar highlighted that Israel does not want southern Lebanon to fall entirely under Hezbollah's control.



He indicated that both parties might accept certain conditions, with US mediator Amos Hochstein potentially facilitating an agreement.



"As a Lebanese MP and citizen, I support Palestinians' right to defend themselves on their land, but within Palestine," Matar said.



"We, the Lebanese people, sympathize with them politically, diplomatically, and humanely. However, it is not our duty to engage in a battle on land that is not ours," he continued.



Furthermore, Matar stated there is no decision to escalate the conflict now.



He hoped those handling the issue would exercise wisdom, de-escalate the situation, and work towards a ceasefire to prevent the war from expanding.



"Official Lebanon, its residents, our struggling economy, and even expatriate Lebanese cannot bear it," he said.



On the presidency file, Matar remarked that no one in Lebanon currently wants a president.



"If there was a desire to elect a president, Baabda Palace would have been open for over a year now," he said.



Matar also commented that Sleiman Frangieh, a presidential candidate, is not being asked to withdraw from the race, emphasizing his opposition to any form of external directives.