News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president
Lebanon News
2024-06-14 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president
MP Ihab Matar described the current tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as a "show of power," with both sides displaying their military capabilities. Matar predicted that the situation would remain unchanged.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that Israel has failed to eliminate the presence of Hamas in Palestine, suggesting that a solution requires some form of partnership with the Palestinian Authority.
Matar highlighted that Israel does not want southern Lebanon to fall entirely under Hezbollah's control.
He indicated that both parties might accept certain conditions, with US mediator Amos Hochstein potentially facilitating an agreement.
"As a Lebanese MP and citizen, I support Palestinians' right to defend themselves on their land, but within Palestine," Matar said.
"We, the Lebanese people, sympathize with them politically, diplomatically, and humanely. However, it is not our duty to engage in a battle on land that is not ours," he continued.
Furthermore, Matar stated there is no decision to escalate the conflict now.
He hoped those handling the issue would exercise wisdom, de-escalate the situation, and work towards a ceasefire to prevent the war from expanding.
"Official Lebanon, its residents, our struggling economy, and even expatriate Lebanese cannot bear it," he said.
On the presidency file, Matar remarked that no one in Lebanon currently wants a president.
"If there was a desire to elect a president, Baabda Palace would have been open for over a year now," he said.
Matar also commented that Sleiman Frangieh, a presidential candidate, is not being asked to withdraw from the race, emphasizing his opposition to any form of external directives.
Lebanon News
Ihab Matar
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
South
Palestine
President
Sleiman Frangieh
Next
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-09
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-09
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:03
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
World News
02:03
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
0
World News
03:14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
World News
03:14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
0
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
4
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
5
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
7
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
8
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More