Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Amid rising tensions marked by fires and sirens in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, along with targeted strikes on specific military sites, the Israeli War Cabinet continued its deliberations on Friday morning regarding the escalating situation with Lebanon.



The military has indicated that the situation is nearing the threshold of war. This follows the Cabinet's decision on Thursday evening to shift combat operations from Gaza to Lebanon, anticipated to occur after the Rafah operation concludes at the end of this month, accompanied by the mobilization of 300,000 reservist soldiers.



Defense Minister Yoav Gallant rejected a French initiative proposing a trilateral committee including France, the United States, and Israel to seek a peaceful resolution with Lebanon, citing the mere involvement of France as a reason for dismissal.



Meanwhile, Tel Aviv is maintaining consultations with Washington, with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi heading to the US to discuss Lebanon and Gaza. These talks come amid warnings from security and political officials that a war with Lebanon would be a reckless move.



In the northern region, over 200,000 Israelis are reportedly under fire from Hezbollah rockets and drones, according to local officials.



Sensitive strategic and military areas have been hit, though censorship has prevented the release of details. Disclosed information has also been shared about settlements, such as the occupied Golan, that have come under rocket fire.



On the Gaza front, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in preparation for a potential northern shift.



However, reservist soldiers and their families have threatened to rebel and abandon their positions in Gaza as a means to expedite a prisoner exchange deal and end the war, a stance that has not swayed military leadership.



These developments further complicate progress on the prisoner exchange deal, with Israel refusing to make additional concessions and urging mediators to pressure Hamas into accepting the proposal put forth by President Joe Biden.



Among the options being considered by Israeli leadership to pressure Hamas is the cessation of humanitarian aid.