News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid rising tensions marked by fires and sirens in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, along with targeted strikes on specific military sites, the Israeli War Cabinet continued its deliberations on Friday morning regarding the escalating situation with Lebanon.
The military has indicated that the situation is nearing the threshold of war. This follows the Cabinet's decision on Thursday evening to shift combat operations from Gaza to Lebanon, anticipated to occur after the Rafah operation concludes at the end of this month, accompanied by the mobilization of 300,000 reservist soldiers.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant rejected a French initiative proposing a trilateral committee including France, the United States, and Israel to seek a peaceful resolution with Lebanon, citing the mere involvement of France as a reason for dismissal.
Meanwhile, Tel Aviv is maintaining consultations with Washington, with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi heading to the US to discuss Lebanon and Gaza. These talks come amid warnings from security and political officials that a war with Lebanon would be a reckless move.
In the northern region, over 200,000 Israelis are reportedly under fire from Hezbollah rockets and drones, according to local officials.
Sensitive strategic and military areas have been hit, though censorship has prevented the release of details. Disclosed information has also been shared about settlements, such as the occupied Golan, that have come under rocket fire.
On the Gaza front, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in preparation for a potential northern shift.
However, reservist soldiers and their families have threatened to rebel and abandon their positions in Gaza as a means to expedite a prisoner exchange deal and end the war, a stance that has not swayed military leadership.
These developments further complicate progress on the prisoner exchange deal, with Israel refusing to make additional concessions and urging mediators to pressure Hamas into accepting the proposal put forth by President Joe Biden.
Among the options being considered by Israeli leadership to pressure Hamas is the cessation of humanitarian aid.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Northern
Front
Potential
War
Israeli
Cabinet
Lebanon
Strategy
Next
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon
0
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
Saudi Arabia's High-Tech Hajj: Innovations and Economic Impact for 2024
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
Saudi Arabia's High-Tech Hajj: Innovations and Economic Impact for 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-17
Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan
World News
2024-04-17
Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat
0
Middle East News
2024-04-25
Assets under management of Saudi Public Investment Fund reach 2.81 trillion riyals in 2023
Middle East News
2024-04-25
Assets under management of Saudi Public Investment Fund reach 2.81 trillion riyals in 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
3
Lebanon News
04:32
Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president
Lebanon News
04:32
Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
5
Middle East News
12:36
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
12:36
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
6
Lebanon News
09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More