US to provide over $315 million in additional aid for Sudan

The US will provide more than $315 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the people of Sudan, who are facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said on Friday.



Power called on Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to stop blocking aid and support a surge of humanitarian assistance to prevent the deaths of millions of people.



"It is obstruction, not insufficient stocks of food that is the driving force behind the historic and deadly levels of starvation in Sudan. That has to change immediately," she said.



The United Nations has said nearly 25 million people, half Sudan's population, need aid and some 8 million have fled their homes.



War erupted in Sudan in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF, triggering the world's largest displacement crisis.





