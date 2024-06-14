US to provide over $315 million in additional aid for Sudan

World News
2024-06-14 | 12:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US to provide over $315 million in additional aid for Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US to provide over $315 million in additional aid for Sudan

The US will provide more than $315 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the people of Sudan, who are facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said on Friday.

Power called on Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to stop blocking aid and support a surge of humanitarian assistance to prevent the deaths of millions of people.

"It is obstruction, not insufficient stocks of food that is the driving force behind the historic and deadly levels of starvation in Sudan. That has to change immediately," she said.

The United Nations has said nearly 25 million people, half Sudan's population, need aid and some 8 million have fled their homes.

War erupted in Sudan in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF, triggering the world's largest displacement crisis.


Reuters 

World News

US

Million

Aid

Sudan

War

LBCI Next
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary

LBCI
World News
2024-04-14

US to announce additional $100 million in aid to respond to Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Blinken discusses need to end war in Sudan with top general

LBCI
World News
2024-05-21

Pentagon: Aid to Gaza is now moving from the floating dock to warehouses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
World News
10:41

US and Turkey are sanctioning ISIS-linked human-smuggling group

LBCI
World News
10:32

US says Putin cannot 'dictate' peace conditions to Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

Assets under management of Saudi Public Investment Fund reach 2.81 trillion riyals in 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07

Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More