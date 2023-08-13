13 killed in two attacks by jihadists in north-eastern Nigeria

World News
2023-08-13 | 12:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
13 killed in two attacks by jihadists in north-eastern Nigeria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
13 killed in two attacks by jihadists in north-eastern Nigeria

Three soldiers and ten farmers were killed on Saturday in separate attacks carried out by suspected militants belonging to the Boko Haram group in northeastern Nigeria, according to local militias cited by AFP on Sunday.

Officials told AFP that Islamic fighters launched an attack on a military base near the city of Konduga in Borno state on Saturday morning, leading to a firefight with the soldiers.

Militia leader Ibrahim Liman explained, "Boko Haram terrorists took advantage of the darkness and cornfields to launch their attack."

He added, "The soldiers engaged in a fierce battle, killing three soldiers before eliminating the attackers and forcing them to retreat."

Another militia commander in the region, Babakura Kolo, confirmed the attack and its toll.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Boko Haram jihadists shot and killed ten farmers after rounding them up while they were working in their field in a village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

Omar Ari, a member of the militia who helped evacuate the bodies, confirmed, "The ten farmers were shot dead."

Regarding the second attack, Liman stated that four other farmers remain missing, confirming the death toll.

Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province increasingly target loggers, herders, farmers, and fishermen in northeastern Nigeria, accusing them of spying and sharing information with the military and militias.

This conflict, ongoing for fourteen years, has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria and in southern Niger, western Chad, and northern Cameroon, where the insurgency has spread.

In July 2015, the four countries established a multinational joint force of 8,500 troops to combat the jihadists.

However, these regional efforts to fight the jihadists may be hampered by the recent coup in Niger and the threat of military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States to overthrow the military council.



AFP
 

World News

Killed

Attacks

Jihadists

North

Eastern

Nigeria

LBCI Next
Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions
Detained Niger president receives visit by doctor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-11

Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-03

ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-24

15 killed and 26 wounded in forest fires in northern Algeria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:19

Rains and floods kill 55 people in Bangladesh since early August

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain

LBCI
World News
09:52

Pope Francis describes the death of migrants in the Mediterranean as "an open wound in our humanity"

LBCI
World News
07:59

Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More