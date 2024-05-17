News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Discord escalation within the Israeli government over the continuation of military control in Gaza intensified with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's exit from the mini-cabinet meeting.
Israeli security agencies have issued a special document recommending an end to the war and rejecting continued military control in Gaza, as advocated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition.
The security document argues that maintaining military control in Gaza would impose a significant financial and military burden on Israel, ultimately degrading its defensive and offensive capabilities on various fronts.
According to the document:
- The annual cost of Israeli military governance in Gaza is estimated at a minimum of $5.5 billion.
- Israel would need to fund the reconstruction of Gaza's infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, as well as establish infrastructure for military governance.
- Managing the military administration would require 400 positions.
- Deploying five military brigades to Gaza, including four offensive brigades and one defensive brigade, would necessitate reducing forces in the northern and central commands and significantly increasing the size and cost of reserve forces.
The document concludes that Israel would struggle to bear the weight of military governance in Gaza.
Moreover, the army's preparedness for potential northern front escalations would deteriorate as northern hostilities toward Lebanon increasingly dominate the government's agenda.
On the ground in Gaza, Israel continues to tally daily casualties among its soldiers, with military officials acknowledging the challenges of the ongoing combat.
However, public opinion in Israel remains divided over the war and its aftermath.
Despite growing opposition to the continuation of the war, a recent poll indicates that support for military governance in Gaza has also increased, reaching 40%.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot, have warned against following Netanyahu and the right-wing coalition into what they consider the nightmare scenario of military rule in Gaza.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Internal
Government
Dispute
Israeli
Security
Document
Gaza
War
Next
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Shoukry warns Blinken of 'serious security risks' due to Israeli operations in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Shoukry warns Blinken of 'serious security risks' due to Israeli operations in Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
2
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
6
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
8
Lebanon News
08:14
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Lebanon News
08:14
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More