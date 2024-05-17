Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Discord escalation within the Israeli government over the continuation of military control in Gaza intensified with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's exit from the mini-cabinet meeting.



Israeli security agencies have issued a special document recommending an end to the war and rejecting continued military control in Gaza, as advocated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition.



The security document argues that maintaining military control in Gaza would impose a significant financial and military burden on Israel, ultimately degrading its defensive and offensive capabilities on various fronts.



According to the document:



- The annual cost of Israeli military governance in Gaza is estimated at a minimum of $5.5 billion.



- Israel would need to fund the reconstruction of Gaza's infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, as well as establish infrastructure for military governance.



- Managing the military administration would require 400 positions.



- Deploying five military brigades to Gaza, including four offensive brigades and one defensive brigade, would necessitate reducing forces in the northern and central commands and significantly increasing the size and cost of reserve forces.



The document concludes that Israel would struggle to bear the weight of military governance in Gaza.



Moreover, the army's preparedness for potential northern front escalations would deteriorate as northern hostilities toward Lebanon increasingly dominate the government's agenda.



On the ground in Gaza, Israel continues to tally daily casualties among its soldiers, with military officials acknowledging the challenges of the ongoing combat.



However, public opinion in Israel remains divided over the war and its aftermath.



Despite growing opposition to the continuation of the war, a recent poll indicates that support for military governance in Gaza has also increased, reaching 40%.



Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot, have warned against following Netanyahu and the right-wing coalition into what they consider the nightmare scenario of military rule in Gaza.