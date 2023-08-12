Detained Niger president receives visit by doctor

According to a close associate of the detained President of Niger, who has been held at his residence in Niamey since the coup that ousted him on July 26th, Mohammad Bazoum received a "visit from his doctor" on Saturday, as concerns about his fate continue to grow.



The source stated that "the President received a visit from his doctor" and that the doctor also brought food for him, as well as for his detained son and wife who are with him.