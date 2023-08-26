News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Seven shot in Boston at Caribbean festival
World News
2023-08-26 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Seven shot in Boston at Caribbean festival
Seven individuals were shot during a Caribbean festival in Boston, according to the police.
The police clarified that the shooting occurred around 8:00 AM, noting that the seven injured individuals were "transported to local hospitals, and their injuries are not life-threatening."
World News
US
Boston
Caribbean
Festival
Next
New Zealand Grants Permanent Residency to Fleeing Ukrainian War Refugees
Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
Elton John and Guns N'Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
Elton John and Guns N'Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens
0
World News
08:36
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
08:36
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:36
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
08:36
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
0
World News
07:36
Mali army and its allies committed ‘organized’ violence against women: UN report
World News
07:36
Mali army and its allies committed ‘organized’ violence against women: UN report
0
World News
07:27
Russia announces shooting down a drone as it approaches Moscow
World News
07:27
Russia announces shooting down a drone as it approaches Moscow
0
World News
03:17
Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands
World News
03:17
Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-12
Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert
World News
2023-08-12
Evacuation of Eiffel Tower following security alert
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
0
Sports News
2023-07-27
Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win
Sports News
2023-07-27
Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-19
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
2023-08-19
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
3
Lebanon News
05:17
Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards
Lebanon News
05:17
Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards
4
Lebanon News
04:52
Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling
Lebanon News
04:52
Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling
5
Press Highlights
02:11
Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path
Press Highlights
02:11
Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path
6
Lebanon News
05:00
Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems
Lebanon News
05:00
Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems
7
Lebanon Economy
04:39
Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste
Lebanon Economy
04:39
Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More