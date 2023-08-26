Seven shot in Boston at Caribbean festival

2023-08-26 | 10:20
Seven shot in Boston at Caribbean festival
Seven shot in Boston at Caribbean festival

Seven individuals were shot during a Caribbean festival in Boston, according to the police.

The police clarified that the shooting occurred around 8:00 AM, noting that the seven injured individuals were "transported to local hospitals, and their injuries are not life-threatening."
 

World News

US

Boston

Caribbean

Festival

