Ukrainian Air Force reports destroying 37 drones launched by Russia

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force said today, Sunday, that the Air Force destroyed all the 37 attack drones launched by Russia last night.



The commander added, "As a result of an air battle, a total of 37 Shahed drones were shot down in the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kherson."



Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.



Reuters