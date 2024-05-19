News
Russia downs US ATACMS over Crimea, at least 60 drones: Ministry
World News
2024-05-19 | 03:29
Russia downs US ATACMS over Crimea, at least 60 drones: Ministry
Russian forces have shot down nine US ATACMS missiles over Crimea and at least 60 drones over Russian sovereign territory, the defense ministry said on Sunday.
One of the drones reportedly crashed on the premises of the Slavyansk oil refinery in the Krasnodar region causing no damage, local authorities reported.
Reuters
World News
Russia
US
ATACMS
Missiles
Crimea
Drones
