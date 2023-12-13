US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials

2023-12-13 | 08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials

On Wednesday, the United States and the United Kingdom imposed additional sanctions on officials connected to Hamas, the Reuters news agency cited the US Treasury Department.

The Treasury said the sanctions target eight individuals who help Hamas by representing the group's interests abroad and managing its finances.

