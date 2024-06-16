China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

2024-06-16 | 10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

China is not Ukraine's enemy despite its close ties with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, as he called for Beijing to seriously engage in developing peace proposals.

"China could help us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Switzerland after a summit to discuss the path to peace in Ukraine, which China did not attend.

"Ukraine never said that China is our enemy," he added.

AFP

