News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'
World News
2024-06-16 | 09:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia was "not ready" to discuss a just and lasting peace.
"Russia does not want peace, that is a fact," Zelenskyy told a press conference at the end of a major diplomatic summit in Switzerland. "Russia and their leadership are not ready for a just peace, that's a fact," he added.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Peace
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Next
Up to 10 people shot, wounded at Detroit area water park, police states
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:01
Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine
World News
10:01
Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine
0
World News
08:05
Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war
World News
08:05
Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war
0
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
0
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:12
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
World News
10:12
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
0
World News
10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
World News
10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
0
World News
10:01
Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine
World News
10:01
Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine
0
World News
08:05
Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war
World News
08:05
Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'
0
Lebanon News
04:05
Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming
Lebanon News
04:05
Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
3
Lebanon News
04:05
Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming
Lebanon News
04:05
Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming
4
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
6
Lebanon News
04:33
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
00:19
UN Special Coordinator, UNIFIL Commander call for peace along Blue Line amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
00:19
UN Special Coordinator, UNIFIL Commander call for peace along Blue Line amid rising tensions
8
Lebanon News
06:45
Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity
Lebanon News
06:45
Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More