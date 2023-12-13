US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza

2023-12-13 | 14:42
US expresses &#39;concerns&#39; to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza
US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza

The White House announced on Wednesday that the United States has expressed its concerns to Israel about the civilian casualties in Gaza. This comes after President Joe Biden warned the Israeli state that it could lose the support it has due to its "indiscriminate shelling" in Gaza.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated, "We have concerns, and we have conveyed these concerns about the continuation of this military campaign while also acknowledging that Hamas initiated it."

AFP
 

