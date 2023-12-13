News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bab Idriss
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza
World News
2023-12-13 | 14:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza
The White House announced on Wednesday that the United States has expressed its concerns to Israel about the civilian casualties in Gaza. This comes after President Joe Biden warned the Israeli state that it could lose the support it has due to its "indiscriminate shelling" in Gaza.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated, "We have concerns, and we have conveyed these concerns about the continuation of this military campaign while also acknowledging that Hamas initiated it."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
White House
US
Israel
Civilian
Casualties
Gaza
War
John Kirby
Hamas
Next
53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv: Ukraine
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
0
Middle East News
2023-10-29
US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-29
US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:03
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’
World News
14:03
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’
0
World News
11:24
Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza
World News
11:24
Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-16
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
World News
2023-11-16
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli army claims truce 'violated' in northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli army claims truce 'violated' in northern Gaza
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20
Extensive search in southern Berlin for a loose lioness
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20
Extensive search in southern Berlin for a loose lioness
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Palestinian Satellite Channel: The Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza is out of service
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Palestinian Satellite Channel: The Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza is out of service
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
2
Lebanon News
09:40
UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children
Lebanon News
09:40
UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
4
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
5
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Losing international support: Biden's call for change in Israel's stance on two-state solution
7
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More