Beirut
21
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
US says talks on potential hostage deal in Gaza are ongoing
World News
2024-05-08 | 11:27
US says talks on potential hostage deal in Gaza are ongoing
The White House said today, Wednesday, that discussions aimed at reaching an agreement to halt the fighting in the Gaza Strip regarding the release of hostages are ongoing, and that Israel and Hamas have come close enough to reaching an agreement to allow them to bridge the gaps in their positions.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden headed to Wisconsin that the President trusts his team aiding in the negotiations.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
White House
Gaza Strip
Hostages
Israel
Hamas
