US says talks on potential hostage deal in Gaza are ongoing

2024-05-08 | 11:27
US says talks on potential hostage deal in Gaza are ongoing
US says talks on potential hostage deal in Gaza are ongoing

The White House said today, Wednesday, that discussions aimed at reaching an agreement to halt the fighting in the Gaza Strip regarding the release of hostages are ongoing, and that Israel and Hamas have come close enough to reaching an agreement to allow them to bridge the gaps in their positions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden headed to Wisconsin that the President trusts his team aiding in the negotiations.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

White House

Gaza Strip

Hostages

Israel

Hamas

