North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation

2023-12-13 | 02:41
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation

A North Korean minister met with the governor of the Russian region bordering the two countries to discuss boosting regional economic cooperation, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest exchange between the neighbouring states.

The talks between North Korea's External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho and Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, focused on "elevating economic cooperation to a higher level," it said.
 
 

