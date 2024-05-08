Ukrainian Parliament backs bill allowing recruitment of prisoners

The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill allowing prisoners to fight in the armed forces, according to three deputies.



Olena Shuliak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, wrote in a Facebook post, "The parliament voted 'yes' for the voluntary mobilization of prisoners. The bill opens the possibility for certain categories of prisoners who have expressed their willingness to defend their country, to join the defense forces."



The text still needs to be signed by the Ukrainian Parliament President and Zelenskyy before it comes into effect.



AFP