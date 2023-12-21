Russia splashes $12 billion to keep aviation sector in the air

World News
2023-12-21 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia splashes $12 billion to keep aviation sector in the air
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia splashes $12 billion to keep aviation sector in the air

Russia has handed out more than $12 billion in state subsidies and loans to keep its aviation sector afloat since Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine cut off supplies of key parts and maintenance services, a Reuters analysis shows.

Dependent on foreign-made aircraft, Russia faces the daunting task of developing its aviation industry alone with domestically sourced parts, while buying aircraft from foreign lessors to avoid more of its fleet being seized.

Reuters 
 

World News

Russia

Russian

LBCI Next
Angola says it is leaving OPEC
US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

LBCI
World News
2023-12-17

Ukraine says intercepts 20 Russian drones in new attack

LBCI
World News
2023-12-16

Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones over 11 regions

LBCI
World News
2023-12-14

US says conflict in Ukraine harms the Russian economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:17

The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation

LBCI
World News
08:51

Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat

LBCI
World News
08:47

Angola says it is leaving OPEC

LBCI
World News
05:15

US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More