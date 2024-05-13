Russian president dismisses Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

World News
2024-05-13 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian president dismisses Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian president dismisses Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday evening. Shoigu had held the position since 2012, in a significant military leadership change just days after Putin's inauguration for a fifth presidential term and over two years into the war in Ukraine.

Putin proposed economist Andrei Belousov to replace Shoigu, according to the ministerial nominations list published by the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Putin also issued a decree appointing Shoigu as the new Secretary of the Security Council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev, whose new duties will be announced "in the coming days," according to official media reports.

Official media quoted Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, as saying, "Shoigu will continue to work in this (defense) sector, which he knows well, knows well from the inside, alongside his colleagues and partners in his former workplace."

The nominations by the president must be approved by lawmakers in the Russian parliament, which is expected to do so on Tuesday.

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Defense Minister

Sergei Shoigu

LBCI Next
Putin nominates economic expert to assume Ministry of Defense
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-23

Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption

LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription

LBCI
World News
10:50

Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

LBCI
World News
08:26

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:50

Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:01

Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49

Israel objects after Nobel laureate slams Gaza invasion at Vatican

LBCI
World News
09:14

British PM Sunak appeals to voters before national election: 'Trust me'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles regional developments: Nasrallah stresses connection between Gaza and other fronts - Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More