News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian president dismisses Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
World News
2024-05-13 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian president dismisses Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday evening. Shoigu had held the position since 2012, in a significant military leadership change just days after Putin's inauguration for a fifth presidential term and over two years into the war in Ukraine.
Putin proposed economist Andrei Belousov to replace Shoigu, according to the ministerial nominations list published by the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.
Putin also issued a decree appointing Shoigu as the new Secretary of the Security Council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev, whose new duties will be announced "in the coming days," according to official media reports.
Official media quoted Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, as saying, "Shoigu will continue to work in this (defense) sector, which he knows well, knows well from the inside, alongside his colleagues and partners in his former workplace."
The nominations by the president must be approved by lawmakers in the Russian parliament, which is expected to do so on Tuesday.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Defense Minister
Sergei Shoigu
Next
Putin nominates economic expert to assume Ministry of Defense
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-23
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption
World News
2024-04-23
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption
0
World News
2024-03-31
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
World News
2024-03-31
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
0
World News
10:50
Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups
World News
10:50
Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups
0
World News
08:26
Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia
World News
08:26
Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:50
Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups
World News
10:50
Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:01
Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:01
Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49
Israel objects after Nobel laureate slams Gaza invasion at Vatican
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49
Israel objects after Nobel laureate slams Gaza invasion at Vatican
0
World News
09:14
British PM Sunak appeals to voters before national election: 'Trust me'
World News
09:14
British PM Sunak appeals to voters before national election: 'Trust me'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
0
Middle East News
00:07
Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah
Middle East News
00:07
Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
3
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
4
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
7
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles regional developments: Nasrallah stresses connection between Gaza and other fronts - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles regional developments: Nasrallah stresses connection between Gaza and other fronts - Speech highlights
8
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More