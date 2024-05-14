US: 50 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, 'this is not enough'

The US State Department said on Tuesday that 50 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, describing this number as "not nearly enough."



The department added that it believes more efforts can be made to help American citizens leave the besieged Gaza Strip.



Commenting on the entry of aid into the Strip since Israel took control of the Rafah crossing on May 7, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "We've seen 50 trucks enter Gaza on May 12. This is not nearly enough."



Reuters