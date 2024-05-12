Ukrainian shelling kills at least three in Russian apartment block

2024-05-12 | 05:21
Ukrainian shelling kills at least three in Russian apartment block
Ukrainian shelling kills at least three in Russian apartment block

At least three people were killed when a section of a multi-story apartment block partially collapsed due to a Ukrainian missile strike in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Russian media reported.

Footage from the scene posted by Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region, showed at least 10 stories of the building collapsing.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod region were subjected to massive shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine," Gladkov said.

"As the result of a direct hit by a shell into an apartment building, the entire entrance from the tenth to the first floor collapsed."

Initial Russian reports said at least three people had been killed and that 20 people might be in the rubble of the apartment block.


Reuters

