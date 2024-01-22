Hapag-Lloyd to offer land transit through Saudi Arabia amid Red Sea disruption

German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd will continue to route its vessels around the Cape of Good Hope until further notice due to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, it said on Monday, after announcing it was introducing land corridors through Saudi Arabia to mitigate the impact on its business.



"We continue to monitor and review the situation constantly. As soon as the situation changes, and it is safe again, we will route our vessels through the Red Sea and Suez Canal," it said.



Reuters