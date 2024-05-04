News
Students set up pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College
World News
2024-05-04 | 06:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Students set up pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College
Students at Trinity College Dublin protesting Israel's war in Gaza have built an encampment that forced the university to restrict campus access on Saturday and close the Book of Kells exhibition, one of Ireland's top tourist attractions.
The camp was set up late on Friday after Trinity College's students' union said it had been fined 214,000 euros ($230,000) by the university for financial losses incurred due to protests in recent months not exclusively regarding the war in Gaza.
Students' union President Laszlo Molnarfia posted a photograph of benches piled up in front of the entrance to the building where the Book of Kells is housed on the X social media platform on Friday. The illuminated manuscript book was created by Celtic monks in about 800 A.D.
"The Book of Kells is now closed indefinitely," he said in the post.
Trinity College said it had restricted access to the campus to students, staff, and residents to ensure safety and that the Book of Kells exhibition would be closed on Saturday.
Similar to the student occupations sweeping US campuses, protesters at Trinity College are demanding that Ireland's oldest university cut ties with Israeli universities and divest from companies with ties to Israel.
In a statement last week, the head of the university, Linda Doyle, said Trinity College was reviewing its investments in a portfolio of companies and that decisions on whether to work with Israeli institutions rested with individual academics.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ireland
Trinity College
Pro-Palestinian
Camp
Israel
War
Hamas
Protest
