News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
2024-05-02 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated five individuals for helping Hezbollah money exchanger Hassan Moukalled and his company, CTEX Exchange, evade sanctions and facilitate illicit activities in support of Hezbollah.
The sanctioned individuals include two co-founders of CTEX Exchange, Andriyah Samir Mushantaf and Bashir Ibrahim Mansur, as well as two of Moukalled's sons, Rayyan and Firas Moukalled, and CTEX employee Adnan Mahmoud Youssef.
Additionally, Mazen Hassan al-Zein, a UAE-based business consultant for Moukalled, was also designated.
OFAC's action blocks all property and interests in property of the designated individuals in the United States or under US control.
US persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with these individuals or with any entities they own, directly or indirectly, 50% or more.
This move is part of the US strategy to target terrorist groups, their supporters, and those who aid acts of terrorism.
The sanctions aim to constrain Hezbollah's revenue sources and their ability to further destabilize the region.
Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated, "Hezbollah continues to rely on seemingly legitimate business investments and key facilitators to generate revenue for the group’s operations, including its destabilizing attacks across Israel’s northern border."
These designations expand on previous measures against Moukalled, his companies, and his family members.
The UAE also added the same three individuals and CTEX Exchange to its Local Terrorist List in February 2023.
Additionally, Lebanon and UAE-based hospitality company, The Crystal Group was designated for being owned, controlled, or directed by, directly or indirectly, al-Zein, "a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended."
Moreover, Lebanon-based Teleport Company SAL (Teleport) was selected pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, "for being owned, controlled, or directed by, directly or indirectly, Mushantaf, Firas, and Rayyan, persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended," said a Treasury Department press release.
The designations are part of a broader effort to counter the influence and financing of Hezbollah, and it builds upon previous actions against Moukalled, his companies, and his family members.
Lebanon News
United States
Sanctions
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Next
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-28
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-04-28
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-27
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Lebanon News
2024-04-27
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
0
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
0
Lebanon News
04:45
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
04:45
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
0
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
2
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
3
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
4
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
5
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
6
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
8
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More