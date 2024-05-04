News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-04 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
Gebran Bassil, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), commented on the seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon, explaining that European countries, in need of foreign labor in sectors such as healthcare and agriculture, issue three-month renewable visas, implying a disguised and gradual displacement of Lebanese under the guise of seasonal migration.
He added, "Europe is struggling with the migration of Syrians to its countries and tells Lebanon, 'You want to keep the Syrians, and we are opening our doors to your people's migration,' meaning replacing the Lebanese people with Syrian refugees."
Bassil emphasized that Lebanon needs a unified political decision, stating, "Release a few thousand Syrians, and see how the European Union kneels! Are you willing to sell yourselves so cheaply and accept a billion euros? If Lebanon opens its borders, see how the Europeans will pay billions to return instead of staying."
He pointed out that it is the responsibility of the Syrian government to prepare places to receive refugees and for the European Union and the Refugee Agency to fund the return of economically displaced Syrians. He also stressed the need to lift the blockade on Syria for its reconstruction and the return of its people.
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil
FPM
Migration
Europe
Aid
Package
Lebanon
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02
European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02
European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
0
World News
09:19
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list
World News
09:19
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-27
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
Lebanon News
2023-07-27
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:15
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:15
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:00
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:00
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More