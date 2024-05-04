Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon

2024-05-04
LBCI
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon

Gebran Bassil, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), commented on the seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon, explaining that European countries, in need of foreign labor in sectors such as healthcare and agriculture, issue three-month renewable visas, implying a disguised and gradual displacement of Lebanese under the guise of seasonal migration.

He added, "Europe is struggling with the migration of Syrians to its countries and tells Lebanon, 'You want to keep the Syrians, and we are opening our doors to your people's migration,' meaning replacing the Lebanese people with Syrian refugees."

Bassil emphasized that Lebanon needs a unified political decision, stating, "Release a few thousand Syrians, and see how the European Union kneels! Are you willing to sell yourselves so cheaply and accept a billion euros? If Lebanon opens its borders, see how the Europeans will pay billions to return instead of staying."

He pointed out that it is the responsibility of the Syrian government to prepare places to receive refugees and for the European Union and the Refugee Agency to fund the return of economically displaced Syrians. He also stressed the need to lift the blockade on Syria for its reconstruction and the return of its people.
 

