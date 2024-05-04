News
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
2024-05-04 | 05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Salem Zahran, the Director of the Media Center, considered that "if a ceasefire is not achieved in Gaza, it will not happen in Lebanon."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Zahran stated that the French paper supports the deployment of the Lebanese army in southern Litani and provides logistical support to it from fuel, food, and medicine.
However, he said the paper did not include supporting the army with weapons.
Zahran highlighted the recent submission of 10 notes by the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo on the French paper, which will be conveyed to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
"Berri then will communicate with the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, to give the French side the notes, and this paper resembles the paper of the US envoy Amos Hochstein," he added.
Referring to Hochstein's paper, Zahran clarified that it focuses on troop repositioning and weapon withdrawal rather than a retreat of the Radwan forces by 10 kilometers, as suggested in the French paper.
He emphasized that while Lebanon is not outright rejecting the French paper, there are reservations, primarily linked to the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the notes provided by the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo.
Zahran highlighted a preference for the US paper over the French.
Moreover, he stressed the importance of a sustainable solution within the French framework, expressing skepticism about the possibility of an immediate ceasefire given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on Rafah.
Looking ahead, Zahran emphasized that a ceasefire in Gaza could pave the way for a comprehensive solution in southern Lebanon, offering a potential breakthrough in implementing UN Resolution 1701.
Addressing the Syrian refugee crisis, Zahran advocated for dialogue between Lebanon, Syria, and the European Commission to identify safe zones.
He urged Prime Minister Najib Mikati to engage directly with European counterparts to facilitate the return of Syrians to their homeland.
In addition, Zahran highlighted recent incidents involving the deportation of Syrian migrants by Cyprus, underscoring the need for a coordinated approach to address the humanitarian challenges facing Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Salem Zahran
French Paper
United States
Amal Movement
Hezbollah
Amos Hochstein
Syrian Refugee
Crisis
Syria
Litani
South
Gaza
Lebanon
Ceasefire
