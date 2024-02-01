Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea

2024-02-01 | 09:42
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Houthi group, said on Thursday that Washington's attempt to seek assistance from China to mediate in order to stop Houthi targeting of ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea indicates that the United States and Britain have failed in their mission. 

Reuters 
 

