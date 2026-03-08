Foreign minister of Iran says its missiles cannot reach US soil

Iran's foreign minister said Sunday that its missiles cannot reach the United States as he defended strikes that have hit Gulf neighbors during the war in the Middle East.



"It is Americans who started this war against us, attacking us, and we are defending ourselves. So it is obvious that our missiles cannot reach the U.S. soil," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC's "Meet the Press."



"What we can do is to attack American bases and American installations around us, which are unfortunately in the soil of our, you know, neighbor countries."



AFP