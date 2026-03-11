News
Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut
Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 06:37
Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut
Israel's military said Wednesday it had begun a new "wide-scale wave of strikes" across Iran and was also hitting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's capital Beirut.
The fresh strikes targeting what the Israeli army called "Iranian terror regime infrastructure" came on the 12th day of the U.S.-Israeli war with Tehran.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Strikes
Iran
Beirut
