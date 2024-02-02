Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed

World News
2024-02-02 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed

Belgium on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Belgian development agency building in Gaza City was bombed, ad said it planned to raised the issue of compensation.

"Attacks on civilian infrastructure breach the principles of international humanitarian law. All parties must adhere to it", Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib posted on the social media platform X.

The Belgian Ministry for Development Cooperation said it was not aware of any civilian casualties and that the building, which was shared with Handicap International, should have been empty at the time of the bombing. A ministry said the Israeli ambassador had promised an investigation.

In a statement, the foreign ministry added: "Belgium will put the issue of compensation for the damaged infrastructure of projects financed by the EU and its Member States back on the agenda of a next European consultation."

It was not clear when the building was bombed. The spokesperson said Belgium had found out about it on Thursday evening and suspected it had happened on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry reiterated its call for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a resumption of the peace process, and political negotiations that could lead to a two-state solution, "the only way out of this conflict".

Belgium has previously criticized Israel's handling of the conflict.



Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Belgium

Israeli

Ambassador

Building

Gaza

Bomb

LBCI Next
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

More than 23,210 killed from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-08

Israeli Army killed 10 Palestinian fighters, bombed a weapons cache in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-27

Israeli army continues Gaza bombardment as part of campaign against Hamas that may last 'months'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:54

US Treasury Department: US imposes new sanctions related to Iran

LBCI
World News
10:46

ICJ's jurisdiction over Ukraine's legal action

LBCI
World News
07:37

Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
06:39

Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

Kyiv denounces a post by Elon Musk in which he mocked Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2023-08-23

Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:04

BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More