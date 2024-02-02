News
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed
World News
2024-02-02 | 09:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed
Belgium on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador after a Belgian development agency building in Gaza City was bombed, ad said it planned to raised the issue of compensation.
"Attacks on civilian infrastructure breach the principles of international humanitarian law. All parties must adhere to it", Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib posted on the social media platform X.
The Belgian Ministry for Development Cooperation said it was not aware of any civilian casualties and that the building, which was shared with Handicap International, should have been empty at the time of the bombing. A ministry said the Israeli ambassador had promised an investigation.
In a statement, the foreign ministry added: "Belgium will put the issue of compensation for the damaged infrastructure of projects financed by the EU and its Member States back on the agenda of a next European consultation."
It was not clear when the building was bombed. The spokesperson said Belgium had found out about it on Thursday evening and suspected it had happened on Wednesday.
The foreign ministry reiterated its call for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a resumption of the peace process, and political negotiations that could lead to a two-state solution, "the only way out of this conflict".
Belgium has previously criticized Israel's handling of the conflict.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Belgium
Israeli
Ambassador
Building
Gaza
Bomb
