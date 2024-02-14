Saad Hariri to "Al-Hadath": Standing with the people of Gaza is a priority

Lebanon News
2024-02-14 | 12:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saad Hariri to &quot;Al-Hadath&quot;: Standing with the people of Gaza is a priority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saad Hariri to "Al-Hadath": Standing with the people of Gaza is a priority

Saad Hariri told "Al-Hadath" on Wednesday "the importance of solidarity with the people of Gaza and not turning a blind eye to their plight."

Regarding his political stance, Hariri reaffirmed his decision, stating, "Things will happen in good time."

Furthermore, he stressed the principle of accountability, asserting that those responsible for the assassination of his father, Rafic Hariri, will face consequences, even if delayed.

Lebanon News

Saad Hariri

Al-Hadath

Gaza

Priority

Rafic Hariri

Assassination

LBCI Next
In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Memorial address: Saad Hariri honors Rafic Hariri's 'vision for Lebanon'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04

Sullivan: Gaza humanitarian issues will be a top Blinken priority

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

President El-Sisi to US Congress delegation: Current priority is a ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:04

PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-03

Armenian Parliament initiates discussions on joining the International Criminal Court

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-18

AirPods Pro get USB-C and a few new tricks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More