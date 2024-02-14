Saad Hariri to "Al-Hadath": Standing with the people of Gaza is a priority

Saad Hariri told "Al-Hadath" on Wednesday "the importance of solidarity with the people of Gaza and not turning a blind eye to their plight."



Regarding his political stance, Hariri reaffirmed his decision, stating, "Things will happen in good time."



Furthermore, he stressed the principle of accountability, asserting that those responsible for the assassination of his father, Rafic Hariri, will face consequences, even if delayed.