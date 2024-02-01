CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

2024-02-01 | 10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

CBS News reported on Thursday, citing US officials, that Washington has approved plans to carry out attacks over several days in Iraq and Syria, targeting various objectives, including Iranian military personnel and facilities. 

Reuters 
 

