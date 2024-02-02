North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea

The South Korean army announced that North Korea launched several cruise missiles towards the West Sea on Friday.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul stated in a press release that "the army detected the launch of several unspecified cruise missiles at around 11 (02:00 UTC)" into the sea off the west coast.



This is the third cruise missile launch conducted by North Korea this week amid escalating tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.



On Tuesday, North Korea conducted a test launch of a missile it claimed to be a strategic cruise missile.



Two days before that, leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the testing of what Pyongyang claimed to be two new-generation cruise missiles launched from a submarine.



In January, North Korea announced that it had tested an "underwater nuclear weapons system" and a solid-fuel, hypersonic ballistic missile after conducting multiple weapon tests in 2023.



