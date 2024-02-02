News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea
World News
2024-02-02 | 01:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea
The South Korean army announced that North Korea launched several cruise missiles towards the West Sea on Friday.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul stated in a press release that "the army detected the launch of several unspecified cruise missiles at around 11 (02:00 UTC)" into the sea off the west coast.
This is the third cruise missile launch conducted by North Korea this week amid escalating tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.
On Tuesday, North Korea conducted a test launch of a missile it claimed to be a strategic cruise missile.
Two days before that, leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the testing of what Pyongyang claimed to be two new-generation cruise missiles launched from a submarine.
In January, North Korea announced that it had tested an "underwater nuclear weapons system" and a solid-fuel, hypersonic ballistic missile after conducting multiple weapon tests in 2023.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Cruise
Missiles
West Sea
Seoul
Next
Palestinian-Americans reject invitation to meet Blinken
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-29
North Korea Conducts Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile Test: Official Media
World News
2024-01-29
North Korea Conducts Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile Test: Official Media
0
World News
2023-12-18
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
World News
2023-12-18
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
0
World News
2024-01-31
South Korea warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll
World News
2024-01-31
South Korea warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:04
Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs
World News
04:04
Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs
0
World News
03:37
Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US
World News
03:37
Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US
0
World News
02:12
Palestinian-Americans reject invitation to meet Blinken
World News
02:12
Palestinian-Americans reject invitation to meet Blinken
0
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Australian coal earnings expected to plummet
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Australian coal earnings expected to plummet
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions
Lebanon News
11:22
Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
2
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
3
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
5
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
7
Lebanon News
07:58
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
Lebanon News
07:58
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
8
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More