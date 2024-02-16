News
US does not see an 'imminent' war with North Korea
World News
2024-02-16 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US does not see an 'imminent' war with North Korea
A US official affirmed on Thursday that the United States does not see indications of an "imminent" war from North Korea, despite the provocative actions carried out by Pyongyang, which refuses dialogue with Washington.
Jung Pak, the official in charge of North Korea affairs at the US State Department, said that the United States is not taking any risks and will work to enhance deterrence capabilities with its allies Japan and South Korea, but there has been no noticeable shift recently.
About North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, she said, "Basically, I don't think Kim's position has changed... I don't see an imminent or direct attack at this stage."
She said to reporters, "I would also say that it's clear that Kim has decided that this is not the right time for dialogue and diplomacy, especially with the United States, but it's clear he's doing so with Russia."
Earlier this year, Kim declared that South Korea is the "principal enemy" of his country, also abandoning agencies dedicated to reunification and communication, stating that Pyongyang would not hesitate to "eliminate" South Korea if his country were attacked.
In this context, Pyongyang has intensified weapons tests, including cruise missiles, a "submarine-launched ballistic missile system," and a solid-fuel hypersonic ballistic missile.
Researchers Siegfried Hecker and Robert Carlin stated in a recent article that Kim's actions suggest that he may have convinced himself that communication with the United States has failed and must seek a military solution.
Kim had met with former US President Donald Trump three times, which helped reduce tensions between the two countries but did not lead to a permanent agreement.
He rejected proposals to renew dialogue at a lower level with President Joe Biden's administration.
Pak confirmed that Washington was prepared to speak with Pyongyang "without preconditions" but officially ruled out accepting North Korea's nuclear program, which is a primary goal for Kim in maintaining his dictatorial rule.
She added that recognizing North Korea as a nuclear-armed power would undermine the global non-proliferation regime, "which is not on the table at all."
AFP
World News
US
North Korea
War
Pyongyang
