News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates
World News
2024-05-05 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates
Panamanians will head to the polls in Sunday's general election to elect one of eight contenders to be the nation's next president and vote for hundreds of local lawmakers and officials.
Following weeks of campaign events that featured catchy reggaeton songs and popular entertainers, over 3 million voters will decide who is best placed to fix Panama's pressing economic problems, tackle corruption and restore the country's reputation as an investment haven.
Jose Raul Mulino, a former minister who replaced popular ex-president Ricardo Martinelli on the ballot after Martinelli was barred from running due to a money laundering conviction, is leading in opinion polls. Mulino has promised to usher in prosperity and to keep Martinelli out of jail.
Romulo Roux, in his second bid to win the presidency, and ex-president Martin Torrijos have alternated between second and third place.
Trailing closely behind is Ricardo Lombana, who also ran in the past election, and current vice president Jose Gabriel Carrizo.
Panama's electoral rules do not require a run-off, making Sunday's result final.
Campaigns have said they will send volunteers to the polls to oversee voting and ensure a fair election.
No single party is forecast to win control of the legislature, where 885 seats are up for grabs.
Corruption has become a hot-button issue for voters. Local media has recently reported on lucrative student loans and scholarships granted to the children of politicians and wealthy high-profile families.
The next administration will also inherit problems faced by the Panama Canal, which saw revenues tumble after it was forced to cut ship crossings due to a prolonged drought.
Reuters
World News
Panama
Presidential Elections
General Elections
Campaigns
Voters
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to unite in prayer on Orthodox Easter
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections
0
World News
2024-04-21
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
World News
2024-04-21
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
0
World News
2024-03-24
Senegal begins voting in delayed presidential elections
World News
2024-03-24
Senegal begins voting in delayed presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:47
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to unite in prayer on Orthodox Easter
World News
04:47
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to unite in prayer on Orthodox Easter
0
World News
03:55
North Korean ambassador to UN criticizes US-led sanctions monitoring efforts
World News
03:55
North Korean ambassador to UN criticizes US-led sanctions monitoring efforts
0
World News
03:42
German and European officials condemns attacks on politicians
World News
03:42
German and European officials condemns attacks on politicians
0
World News
03:18
Russia blames Baltic states for cutting most of the relations
World News
03:18
Russia blames Baltic states for cutting most of the relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-11
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
Press Highlights
2023-12-11
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
5
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
7
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
8
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More