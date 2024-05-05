Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates

2024-05-05
Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates

Panamanians will head to the polls in Sunday's general election to elect one of eight contenders to be the nation's next president and vote for hundreds of local lawmakers and officials.

Following weeks of campaign events that featured catchy reggaeton songs and popular entertainers, over 3 million voters will decide who is best placed to fix Panama's pressing economic problems, tackle corruption and restore the country's reputation as an investment haven.

Jose Raul Mulino, a former minister who replaced popular ex-president Ricardo Martinelli on the ballot after Martinelli was barred from running due to a money laundering conviction, is leading in opinion polls. Mulino has promised to usher in prosperity and to keep Martinelli out of jail.

Romulo Roux, in his second bid to win the presidency, and ex-president Martin Torrijos have alternated between second and third place.

Trailing closely behind is Ricardo Lombana, who also ran in the past election, and current vice president Jose Gabriel Carrizo.

Panama's electoral rules do not require a run-off, making Sunday's result final.

Campaigns have said they will send volunteers to the polls to oversee voting and ensure a fair election.

No single party is forecast to win control of the legislature, where 885 seats are up for grabs.

Corruption has become a hot-button issue for voters. Local media has recently reported on lucrative student loans and scholarships granted to the children of politicians and wealthy high-profile families.

The next administration will also inherit problems faced by the Panama Canal, which saw revenues tumble after it was forced to cut ship crossings due to a prolonged drought.

Reuters

